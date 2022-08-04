Mystikal Denied Bond Amid Rape, Felony Domestic Abuse Charges

Mystikal has been denied bond while he awaits trial for the alleged rape and strangulation of a woman at his Baton Rouge, Louisiana home. According to State District Judge Steven Tureau, the ruling was largely due to the rapper being a registered sex offender with a history of sexual misconduct. In a hearing that took place on Tuesday (Aug. 2), Sheriff’s Detective Garrett Keith testified that the July 30 incident occurred when the victim met with the rapper at his home to discuss a financial agreement.

According to the Associated Press, Keith said the woman testified that upon entering the home, Mystikal began acting erratically, taking her keys before strangling her and pulling her hair. The victim’s statement also alleges that Mystikal then apologized for his actions before asking the woman to pray with him. After dousing the victim with rubbing alcohol to “remove bad spirits,” the alleged rape occurred, with the victim seeking medical attention following the incident.

Roy Maughan Jr., Mystikal’s attorney, proclaimed his client’s innocence while denying that the rapper has the capacity to commit such a heinous crime. “I just don’t think that’s in Mr. Tyler to do that,” Maughan said after the hearing, acknowledging that the next step for him and his client is to get his affairs and obligations. “We need to contact promoters and we need to let them know that he’s not going to be available and do our best to mitigate the damage from this.”

Mystikal was previously scheduled to be a part of Master P’s 25th Anniversary No Limit Tour, which hits Miami on Sept. 14, with a finale show set to take place on Sept. 16. The tour will take place at the FLA Live Arena and be coheadlined by Miami rapper Trick Daddy. Mia X, Fiend, Silkk The Shocker, and more are also scheduled to perform.

The “Danger” rapper’s history of sex crimes dates back nearly two decades, beginning with a 2004 incident in which he sexually assaulted his hair stylist. Mystikal plead guilty in that case, was sentenced to six years in prison and was released in 2010. Several years later, Mystikal was hit with another rape allegation in 2017. However, the case was ultimately dropped in 2020 due to insufficient evidence.