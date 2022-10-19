Mystikal Requests Another Bond In Rape Case, Hires Forensic Experts

Former No Limit rapper Mystikal has requested another bond as he awaits trial for an alleged rape that took place at his Ascension Parish home in Louisiana, WBRZ reports. The multiplatinum rapper’s legal team presented several motions on Monday (Oct. 17), including the enlistment of forensic experts to assist with his defense. Mystikal, 52, has remained in jail without bond since July when the alleged incident occurred.

“Some of the most important data in this case is trapped in a mobile phone and social media providers,” Mystikal’s attorney, Joel Pearce, said in statement obtained by AllHipHop. “I immediately contacted Garrett Discovery to formulate a plan to capture the data so that justice can be served.”

Andrew Garrett, chief executive officer of Garrett Discovery, said, “Mystikal has been charged with serious crimes and our experts will be analyzing the digital evidence to inform counsel and the client as the facts in the case.”

He added, “Law enforcement and prosecutors have the ability to search homes, arrest and jail those whom they feel are guilty. This comes with a great responsibility, but unfortunately, with high caseloads and mounting pressure, we often see cases that are not well developed or have come to the wrong conclusion. Attorney Pierce’s relentless pursuit of the truth will leave no stone unturned.”

Most famously known for singles, “Shake Ya A**” and “Danger,” Mystikal (born Michal Taylor Jr.) was indicted by a grand jury on sexual assault charges in early September.

His alleged unnamed victim (who also shares a child with him) was an acquaintance who was visiting his home in Prairieville, La. After being accused of taking $100 cash from him, the woman was physically attacked. Mystikal allegedly punched the victim, pulled her hair and took her car keys and phone to keep her from leaving.

The victim also told police that she tried to help Mystikal find the money — and in the midst of the search — she discovered a white “crystalline substance” in his dresser. The victim then alleged Mystikal prayed with her and splashed her with rubbing alcohol to cleanse her “bad spirits.” Afterwards, she alleged that he forced her onto a bed and raped her. The woman eventually escaped and went to the hospital and called the police.

As previously reported, Xanax, heroin, and marijuana were later discovered at Mystikal’s residence by police officers. Authorities also found the woman’s hair and a broken fingernail in his home. As a result of the discovered drugs, Mystikal was given an additional five charges, including possession of schedule II amphetamine, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and drug paraphernalia.

However, his lawyer pushed back on those accusations. “My client doesn’t even do drugs, so he has absolutely no idea what they were talking about,” Pearce told the Associated Press.

“It’s an indictment,” Pearce also said in September following additional drug accusations. “It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court.”

In 2004, Mystikal was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery. He, along with his bodyguards, allegedly forced a hairstylist to perform oral sex on all of them. The assault was reportedly an alternative for not turning her into authorities for cashing $80,000 worth of unauthorized checks from the rapper’s bank account.

Upon his release in 2010, the New Orleans native was registered as a sex offender in La. Two years later, he was back behind bars following a domestic abuse battery charge and a probation violation. He was charged again in August 2017 for alleged rape and sexual assault against a woman at a Shreveport casino. He was held on a $3,000,000 bail, but charges were eventually dropped due to lack of evidence.

Mystikal has remained behind bars since being arrested on July 31. He was initially booked and charged with three misdemeanors: false imprisonment, criminal damage to property worth less than $1,000, and prohibited acts of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of his heinous crimes, the rapper — who is already a lifetime registered sex offender — could face up to life in prison.

A judge is expected to rule on his request for bond at the next court hearing, scheduled for Nov. 21.