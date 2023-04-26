Mystikal Remains Behind Bars As Attorney Requests To Delay Rape Trial

Mystikal will remain in jail without bail as the rapper awaits trial to face charges of rape and false imprisonment. The New Orleans native was originally scheduled to go on trial in June 2023, however, his attorney reportedly requested a delay to the proceedings in order to put together a proper defense for her client.

According to The Advocate, Tiffany Myles Crosby, Mystikal’s lawyer, says she requested the delay for more time “to become abreast of all pertinent issues in this matter in order to provide efficient representation.” The attorney has also requested that a gag order be put in place in fears that the publicity surrounding the case could affect the jury’s ruling.

Rapper Mystikal performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival

Mystikal, born Michael Tyler, was arrested in July 2022 and charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property worth less than $1,000, and prohibited acts of drug paraphernalia. The allegations stem from an alleged incident that occurred at his home in Ascension Parish section of Louisiana in July 2022, during which Mystikal is said to have accused a female acquaintance of theft before physically assaulting her.

After pulling her hair and punching her repeatedly, Mystikal allegedly forced the victim to pray with him before sexually assaulting her. She then says the former No Limit rapper confiscated her car keys and cell phone in an attempt to keep her from leaving the residence or informing the authorities. He would be formally indicted in September 2022 and is facing a mandatory life prison sentence if convicted of the first degree rape charge. The rapper, who has previously served lengthy prison stints for sex crimes, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.