Nas‘ LA House Burglarized As He Celebrates ’King’s Disease 3′ in New York

Rapper Nas attends Pandora Sounds Like You NYC featuring Nas, Young M.A, Dave East and Biz Markie DJ Set at Brooklyn Steel on July 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Pandora)

Nas’ Calabasas home was burglarized over the weekend, with a pair of bandits breaking into the residence and making off with a handful of the rapper’s valuables. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Saturday evening (Nov. 12) around 8:30 PM PT while the 49-year-old was in New York celebrating the release of his sixteenth studio album King’s Disease III.

The intruders gained entry to the premises by busting through a rear door of the property, causing a considerable amount of damage to the home and reportedly making off with two bags worth of items belonging to the Grammy Award winner. The suspects were spotted on Ring camera by members of Nas’ team, who alerted authorities of the ongoing burglary.

However, the culprits had already fled the location and were long gone by the time officers arrived at the home. Nas will have to submit an inventory of the missing property in order to notify the authorities of what specific items were taken during the incident. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, no arrests have been made and an investigation is currently underway.

The rapper’s King’s Disease III album, his fourth project produced entirely by Hit-Boy, was released on Friday (Nov. 11) and continues the Queens native’s three decade run of rap supremacy. The album has garnered rave reviews and made a late push into rap’s annual Album of the Year conversation.

Esco will continue his celebration of the new release with a show at Madison Square Garden on February 24. Chase cardholders will have exclusive access to the tickets from 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday (Nov. 15) to 10 p.m. EST on Thursday (Nov. 17). Tickets will then become available to the general public on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.