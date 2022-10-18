Former NFL Cornerback Antonio Dennard Shot Dead At 32

Antonio Dennard #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at EverBank Field on August 30, 2012 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Former Jaguars cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a Pennsylvania bar on Sunday morning (Oct. 16), WFMZ reports. He was 32 years old.

The shooting reportedly took place outside the Legends bar and restaurant in the Muhlenberg Township of Berks County, PA. Dennard was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after being transported. His death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 18, according to the coroner.

No motive has been reported or suspect caught at the time of reporting. It is an ongoing investigation.

A WFMZ‘s news anchor has issued a PSA via Twitter asking for tips on the murder of Dennard. “Police want to hear from people who know about the murder of Antonio Dennard,” Jaciel Cordoba wrote. “The ex-NFL player was shot in a domestic dispute outside Legends Bar in Reading Sunday morning. @69News”

A few of Dennard’s friends and family shared their sentiments about the athlete on Twitter.

One account, @sidtrellgrayson, tweeted: “I’ll remember everything you taught me. What a great mentor, friend, [and] coach. You inspired so many around you, ‘LU BOYS 4 LIFE’ Antonio Dennard.” Another account, @MzChinaWhite559, said: “Seeing you down my timeline and the media reporting your death is crazy. @3DOLLARNARD, we [are] sick cuzo.”

During Dennard’s professional football career he played for the Giants, Jaguars and Packers. According to JaguarsWire, the Jaguars signed Dennard as an “undrafted free agent” after the 2012 NFL Draft and added him to their practice squad. He later spent time with the New York Giants and was on the Green Bay Packers as part of their practice squad as well. He eventually joined the Arena League to finish his professional football career.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Dennard played football at the HBCU Langston University in Oklahoma.

Antonio Dennard’s family and friends are in our thoughts. May he rest In peace.