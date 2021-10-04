Nick Cannon To Pay Off Student Loan Debt Of 7 HBCU Students

Nick Cannon is helping clear out the student-loan debt of several HBCU students following their graduation from their respective schools. During a recent episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the television host announced that he will be teaming up with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the United Negro College to ensure that all of the students will have a clean slate upon entering the workforce.

Seven students were invited to appear on Cannon’s daytime show to share their college experiences, the importance of HBCUs, and the obstacles they overcame along the way. Following their respective testimonies, Cannon informed them that he would be covering all debt related to their college education, news that served as a pleasant surprise for the students.

“Once you earn your college degree, we’re wiping out your personal student debt. Every single penny!” Cannon revealed. “I’m wishing y’all all the best! The future is yours. You’re going to make us all proud!”

In addition to assisting college students, The Nick Cannon Show may be receiving a new timeslot, as reports speculate that “executives have been talking” regarding Wendy Williams’ return to television in light of recent health concerns. While executives at CBS are “hoping for the best” for Williams amid her recovery, they are preparing to move forward by moving The Nick Cannon Show into Williams’ timeslot. “They have pushed back her show premiere several times, so they are already thinking of a backup plan,” an insider told PageSix.

This past September, Williams revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was later hospitalized for a mental health evaluation, which sources suggest could be tied to her longtime struggle with alcoholism. Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show has been pushed back to October 18th, following a rescheduled date of Oct. 4. The 13th season of the show was initially scheduled to premiere on Sept. 20.