Nurse Charged With Six Counts Of Murder After Deadly 7-Car Collision

CHP and other officials investigate a fiery crash where multiple people were killed near a Windsor Hills gas station at the intersection of West Slauson and South La Brea avenues on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

On Monday (August 8), Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that 37-year-old Nicole Linton will face multiple criminal charges following a fatal car crash. Linton, a registered nurse, is accused of six counts of murder for a seven-car collision in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles last week.

“Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” District Attorney Gascón said. “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines. I want to thank our prosecutors and the investigating officers at the California Highway Patrol for their work on this case.”

According to a press release, Linton was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and running a red light when the crash occurred.

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The tragic death toll included a pregnant woman, a baby, and three other adults, two of whom have yet to be identified. Multiple drivers including Linton were injured in the violent wreck. According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Natalie Stone denied her bail after it was previously set at $9 million.

Investigators found Linton has a history of dangerous car accidents, and have identified 13 crashes in which she was involved. Gascón confirmed that there is no evidence of any alcohol use by Linton, despite social media rumors and an alleged witness account.

“I know that some of you spoke to a woman that alleged they have been drinking together. The CHP is working to identify this person, but we don’t have any further information,” he said.

Nicole Linton in #LosAngeles criminal court. She’s wearing closing designed to keep her from harming herself. #WindsorHills pic.twitter.com/nlfJLQMY46 — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) August 8, 2022

The murder charges against Linton are for the deaths of 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, her nearly 1-year-old child Alonzo Quintero, her boyfriend Reynold Lester, and their unborn child who they planned to name Armani. According to the LA County coroner’s office, his date of birth and date of death fell on the same day.

The five counts of vehicular manslaughter against her are for the deaths of the four adults and the baby, as the death of the unborn child cannot be included.

Ryan’s family was unofficially notified of her death after a person at the scene sent her sister Cotie Davis an image. The photo reportedly did not show Ryan’s face, however a tattoo and her clothing were recognized.

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“When you spend that much time with someone, you’re gonna know each part of them,” explained Davis.

“I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” shared Ray’s other sister, Sha’seana Kerr, with local news station KTLA. “She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already.”

A memorial was displayed at the crash site where family and community members mourned those lost in the accident. According to NBC Los Angeles, a display of candles, cards, and flowers continues to grow.

“His body is damn near cremated on the corner and for what? And for what,” said Shanita Guy, Reynold Lester’s aunt. “Reynold, we love you forever.”

Linton’s permanent address is in Houston. Prosecutors deemed her a flight risk, as she was set to travel to Hawaii for work as a traveling nurse. Attorney Halim Dhanidina requested the court continue Linton’s arraignment to October.