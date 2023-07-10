Nikki McCray-Penson, WNBA Star And Coach, Dead At 51

Rutgers Scarlet Knights assistant coach Nikki McCray-Penson looks on during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge women's college basketball game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Boston College Eagles on November 30, 2022, at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA.

Nikki McCray-Penson, a former WNBA star for the Washington Mystics, has passed away. Rutgers University first reported that McCray-Penson, currently an assistant coach at the university, died but didn’t specify the cause. However, according to the New York Times, Nikki was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

Rutgers’ head coach Coquese Washington spoke about Nikki’s legacy in an official press release from the school. “Today is a deeply sad and emotional day for everyone who knew and loved Nikki,” Washington said. “Nikki had a big smile and an even bigger heart. She was full of life, energy, and was so much fun to be around.”

The statement continued, “Nikki touched the lives of many because she made it her mission to uplift others and help them achieve whatever dreams and goals they expressed. She was so devoted to her husband and son, and still gave all of herself to everyone in the program. We will miss her dearly but will keep Nikki’s memory alive in our hearts.”

It is with the heaviest of heart I have to post this…..thank you my little sister, my friend, my foxhole partner, my teammate, my fast food snacker, my basketball junkie, my fellow Olympian, my gold medalist and now my angel. God’s got you now….suffer no more Nik Nik. ❤️deeply pic.twitter.com/3t5LG7nOre — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 7, 2023

Championship coach and former teammate Dawn Staley reacted to McCray-Penson’s passing on Twitter, sending condolences to her former assistant coach. “Thank you my little sister, my friend, my foxhole partner, my teammate, my fast food snacker, my basketball junkie, my fellow Olympian, my gold medalist and now my angel,” she tweeted. “God’s got you now….suffer no more Nik Nik.”

Nikki McCray-Penson, a Collierville, Tennessee native, previously held roles as Old Dominion and Mississippi State’s head coach. The late athlete‘s coaching tenure also saw the former star hold it down as Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and Western Kentucky’s assistant coach.

Before becoming a coach, her college career found her evolving into a star for the University of Tennessee’s Lady Vols and graduating in 1995.

"Feeling that support and that love and care from Nikki was really special. … She will be greatly missed."@Andraya_Carter shares how the late Nikki McCray-Penson impacted her and others ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fiH0OL0Z8G — espnW (@espnW) July 9, 2023

While at the University of Tennessee, McCray-Penson became a well-decorated phenom on the court. Accolades included becoming a two-time WBCA & Naismith All-American in both 1994 and 1995, three-time All-SEC honoree in 1993, 1994, and 1995, a two-time SEC All-Tournament selection in 1994 and 1995, and member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 1995. As of 2023, Nikki ranks No. 19 on the college’s all-time scoring list.

After college, McCray-Penson put up nine seasons in the WNBA and was named a three-time All-Star during her time with the Washington Mystics. In 1996 and 2000, the defensive and offensive powerhouse became an Olympic gold medalist. She retired from the WNBA in 2006 and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the McCray-Penson family during this time.