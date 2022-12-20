Judge Rejects Defense’s Bid To Reduce Murder Conviction In Nipsey Hussle Case

Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

A judge has denied Eric Holder, Jr.’s bid to reduce his murder conviction.

NBC Los Angeles reports that Nipsey Hussle’s killer attempted to get his first-degree murder conviction reduced to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter to be “consistent with the other two verdicts.”

Holder’s defense attorney Aaron Jansen argued that the verdicts were inconsistent throughout the case and wanted to gain a similar conviction involving two other people injured in the Mar. 31, 2019 shooting.

In addition, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke denied a defense motion for a new trial to be set up for Eric Holder Jr., whose sentencing was previously scheduled for Feb. 22.

Jay-Z (L) and Nipsey Hussle attend the PUMA x Nipsey Hussle 2019 Grammy Nomination Party at The Peppermint Club on January 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PUMA

Holder was convicted on July 6, 2022, of one count each of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, along with two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm.

Jurors also believed that he intentionally discharged a handgun and foisted significant bodily injury on one of the victims.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney called the killing of the prolific emcee “cold-blooded” and “calculated.” McKinney continued, stating that Holder focused “quite a bit of time for premeditation and deliberation” before murdering The Marathon rapper.

Nipsey Hussle speaks to kids at the Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops Basketball Court Refurbishment Reveal Event on October 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA

“Saying,`You’re through,’ before shooting him and shooting him a number of times, kicking him in the head, that’s personal — What makes this murder first-degree is premeditation and deliberation.”

The 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot a minimum of ten times before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Holder was apprehended two days later, nearly 30 miles away in Bellflower, Calif.

Eric Holder, Jr. is potentially facing a life prison term.