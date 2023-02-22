Eric Holder Jr., Nipsey Hussle’s Killer, Sentenced To 60 Years To Life In Prison

Eric Holder Jr., the man who was convicted for murdering Nipsey Hussle, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

According to Los Angeles Times, Holder received 25 years to life in a state prison on the murder charge, another 25 years to life based on a sentencing enhancement since a gun was used and an additional 10 years for shooting two other men who were with the slain rapper on that tragic day.

“I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder’s mental health,” Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II said in court. “I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two.”

Jacke also gave Holder credit for the nearly four years he has already served.

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 29, who is accused of killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle, appears for arraignment with his Attorney Christopher Darden (R) on April 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Fallon-Pool/Getty Images)

Holder, now 32, approached Hussle in front of his Marathon Clothing store near Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard on March 31, 2019 where gunfire rang out following a brief conversation. Jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, and two counts of assault with a firearm for gunfire in July 2022.

Herman “Cowboy” Douglas, a friend of Neighborhood Nip‘s, was overheard in the courtroom by AP following the sentencing, expressing how the community is still mourning the GRAMMY-winning rapper nearly three years after his death. “Nipsey was my friend, he was like a son, he was like a dad. Our community right now, we lost everything, everything we worked for. One man’s mistake, one man’s action, messed up a whole community.”