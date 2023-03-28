Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Told “His Life Is Going To Be Hell” In Prison

Eric Holder Jr., the man responsible for shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle in 2019, has been public enemy No. 1 in the years since his horrific actions. The 33-year-old was recently told that the same energy will exist throughout the duration of his prison sentence due to gang members seeking revenge for the slain rapper.

A viral clip of this statement surfaced online and viewers initially thought that the judge presiding over the case gave Holder Jr. the warning. Hollywood Unlocked determined that it was actually his lawyer who was seeking protective custody for his client due to the presumed violence he could face, especially after already being assaulted in prison back in June 2022.

“Once he gets to state prison, he’s a target,” the attorney said. “There’s a green light on him from all the gangs, all the people that loved Nipsey Hussle. And so, his life in prison is going to be hell… for as long as it lasts.”

Judge warns Nipsey Hussle‘s killer, Eric Holder, that he has been green lighted by prison gangs. pic.twitter.com/YKgzGNOnZ5 — The Aftermath™️ (@aftermathvids) March 28, 2023

Eric Holder Jr. was handed a 60 years to life sentence last month for murdering the Victory Lap rapper in March 2019. Reportedly, the two had a tense conversation where Nip implied that Holder Jr. had worked alongside the police.

Upon being incensed at such an accusation, his lawyer stated during the trial, Holder Jr. returned to the Marathon Clothing Store where he had the initial conversation with the father of two and shot him 11 times. Two other men were also injured. Holder Jr. was convicted of first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and assault.