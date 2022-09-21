Sentencing Hearing For Nipsey Hussle’s Killer, Eric Holder, Postponed

The sentencing hearing for the man convicted of murdering Nipsey Hussle has been postponed. According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Eric Holder was scheduled to be sentenced this month, but that hearing has since been canceled. Holder is now scheduled to reappear in court on November 3. The latest development in the Nipsey Hussle murder trial comes after various postponements and delays, which date back to Holder’s arrest in the days following the rapper’s death in 2019.

Witnesses testified that Holder was the triggerman in the heinous killing, which occurred outside of Hussle’s Marathon Clothing store location in Los Angeles. Holder—who pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony possession of a firearm—reportedly shot Nipsey Hussle at least ten times before kicking him in the head and fleeing the scene in a getaway car. Prior to the shooting, Holder is said to have engaged in a verbal dispute with Hussle, return shortly after to commit an act Deputy District Attorney John McKinney deemed “cold-blooded” and “calculated.”

Holder faces life in prison.