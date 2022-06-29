Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Suspect Assualted In Jail

Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Eric Holder was assaulted behind bars after leaving the courtroom on Monday (June 27).

According to Aaron Jansen, Holder’s lawyer for the Nipsey Hussle case, the 32-year-old was beaten up in jail after making an appearance in court. Due to injuries sustained during the assault, Holder was physically unable to attend his following trial date, resulting in it being rescheduled. Jansen described the severity of the attack, articulating that Holder had to receive treatment for his injuries.

“[He] was attacked by two inmates and beaten,” the public defender told Rolling Stone. “He was cut with a razor in the back of his head and received three staples. His face is swollen, and his eye is swollen.”

Regardless of Holder’s damage behind bars, the suspect is expected back in court on Wednesday (June 29), which is set to be the last day of evidence during his trial. Jansen stated that if Holder makes his appearance on Wednesday, closing arguments are planned for Thursday (June 30).

Eric Holder, center, the suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle is seen with his attorney, Christopher Darden, front, in Los Angeles County Superior court Thursday, April 4, 2019. Holder, 29, is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack outside Hussle’s The Marathon clothing store on Sunday.

Referring to the injuries sustained by Holder, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke dismissed the court on Tuesday (June 28), stating that they would resume the trial on Wednesday (June 29).

“Based on unforeseen circumstances that are no fault of parties here, we won’t be in session today.”

Eric Holder is accused of murdering Grammy Award-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, outside his store, The Marathon, on March 31, 2019.

According to the outlet, a medical examiner was set to make a court appearance on Tuesday (June 28) to testify that the rapper was shot ten times. The rapper died after bullets struck his head and torso and severed his spine.