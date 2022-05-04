Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Scheduled For This June

Eric Holder, the man accused of being the triggerman in the murder of late rap star Nipsey Hussle, has been given a trial date of June 2, according to the Los Angeles Criminal Court calendar. The hearing will be held at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

Holder, who was arrested in 2019 after a two-day manhunt, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of felony possession of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting. If convicted, he faces a life sentence in prison.

The latest trial date for Holder follows various delays in the case, which was originally scheduled to go forward in April 2020, but was postponed until the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional trial dates scheduled for May 2021 and December 2021 were also delayed after Holder refused to leave his cell, as well as the retirement of the assigned judge and Holder’s attorney, Christopher Darden recusing himself amid death threats to his family.

Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019 after being shot multiple times while in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing Store location in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. He was 33 at the time of his death.