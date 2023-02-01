NLE Choppa To Launch Charity For Tyre Nichols’ Family

NLE Choppa is helping contribute to Tyre Nichols’ legacy with a new charity dedicated to helping his family. TMZ reports that NLE disclosed he would commit to skateboarding as Tyre wanted him to and spoke about attending the protest against the cops who unjustly killed the young man.

“I still got the skateboard, the one I was using for the protest, and even the two days after the protest I skated each of those days so for sure it’s a hobby I picked up,” the Memphis native said. “Every time I skate, I’m gonna remember bro and always put on for him and that I just appreciate him.

“Even though he passed away in a negative manner…the ripple effect he sent throughout the city for sure touched me, and it’s something that I wanna take full accountability for as far as just a new hobby, doing something new, doing something he wanted me to do.”

Later in the video, the 20-year-old rapper said he would launch the “Skate 4 Tyre” foundation to honor the late young man through Nichols’ passion for skateboarding.

“I’m actually in the midst of I wanna start a foundation, a charity around skate for Tyree. Not only do I wanna give the proceeds to Tyre and his family I wanna give it to his son,” he said. “I pray that when that child grows up they can differentiate between what’s real and what’s not, and what’s real is giving back and making sure a positive light is shown over their life.”

Choppa’s dedication to aiding the Nichols family arrives weeks after Memphis police officers brutalized Tyre Nichols on Jan. 10, 2023.

The 29-year-old was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation and said to have “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” resulting in the Memphis native’s death.

The five Black officers involved—Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Tadarrius Bean, and Justin Smith—were arrested after they were caught on camera taking the young man’s life.

The Memphis Police Department stated that the officers violated “multiple department policies” with Rolling Stone reporting that one of the five cops remarked, “I hope they stomp his a**,” as Tyre attempted to escape the carnage.

Memphis rapper La Chat has demanded justice for Tyre Nichols’ murder and insisted that the five police officers be held accountable.

“Im still tryna figure out wat was #2Gang thankn how did they think they was go get away with what they did to #TyreNichols wrong wrong wrong,” La Chat tweeted. “They 4sho A Gang #MPD yall ass #Hittt #justice4tyre.”