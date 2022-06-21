Rapper No Savage Wanted For Shooting Inside Virginia Mall

Washington D.C. rapper No Savage is wanted by authorities in connection to a shooting at a Virginia shopping center. According to Fox 5 DC, the rapper is being accused of firing multiple shots inside the Tysons Corner Mall following a verbal and physical confrontation, both of which were caught on camera.

In one video, No Savage is being filmed as a group of men follow and taunt him, to which the rapper responds by the men to “do something.” As the clip continues, No Savage can be seen becoming more irate as the hecklers continue to laugh at his expense, prompting him to threaten the men by ordering them to “get out this mall before I crush your sh*t.”

In the second video, No Savage is captured pulling out a gun on two men during an altercation on the second floor of the mall and firing multiple shots, sending shoppers and employees running in fear for their lives. While no one was shot during the incident, three victims sustained injuries during the melee, with No Savage reportedly fleeing the scene in a black Cadillac with Washington D.C. plates.

During a press conference on Monday (June 20), Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that he expects the rapper’s arrest to come “in short order” and that he’d be held accountable for his actions.

A rising star within the DMV area, No Savage has amassed a loyal following, with millions of views on YouTube from music videos for his tracks “Reaper” and the Shy Glizzy collaboration “Mood Switch.”

With fans expressing shock on social media and other platforms due to the charges being levied against him, No Savage took to his Instagram account to tell his fans: “I love y’all forgive me for letting y’all down.”

No Savage, who was already facing outstanding gun charges from 2021 at the time of the Tysons Corner Mall shooting, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

No word on whether the rapper has been detained or if he turned himself in.