Los Angeles Council Member Resigns After Racist Remarks Exposed

Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez motion to appoint Heather Hutt as an interim council member for the 10th District, failed to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing at City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

On Wednesday (Oct. 12), a Los Angeles city council member resigned from her position after her racist ideals were exposed earlier this month.

Nury Martinez is at the center of the controversy where she and other councilmembers were caught on tape making comments about another councilmember’s Black child. The 49-year-old issued a lengthy statement regarding her decision, sent to the Los Angeles Times.

“It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home,” wrote Martinez. “It’s hard to say goodbye, but please know that I was in this fight for you.”

She continued, “and last, to all little Latina girls across this city — I hope I’ve inspired you to dream beyond that which you can see,” closing the statement, “while I take the time to look inwards and reflect, I ask that you give me space and privacy.”

Los Angeles, CA – October 11: Veronica Sance rallies outside City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Last week, the LA Times reported Martinez, as well as Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Herrera, were discussing how the city’s council district boundaries should be redrawn in October 2021. According to the outlet, the conversation focused on how to maintain Latino political power, and those participating were seemingly unaware of it being recorded.

On the tape, Martinez and de León made commentary that a white council member, Mike Bonin, handled his young Black son as though he were an “accessory.” Martinez described Bonin’s son as “Parece changuito,” or “like a monkey.”

Protestors demonstrate outside City Hall calling for the resignations of L.A. City Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo in the wake of a leaked audio recording on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles Mario Tama/Getty Images

“They’re raising him like a little white kid,” Martinez said on the recording. “I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner, and then I’ll bring him back.”

She also made disparaging comments against Oaxacans and said “F**k that guy … He’s with the Blacks” while speaking about Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Protestors demonstrate outside City Hall calling for the resignations of L.A. City Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo Mario Tama/Getty Images

Herrera has also resigned from his post since the audio leaked.

Since the audio — which first appeared in a Reddit post by a now-suspended user — has been made public, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has confirmed an investigation into the Los Angeles redistricting process that occurred last year.

“We’ll be conducting our investigation, and when it’s full and thorough and comprehensive and complete, we’ll have something to share about what liability there might be, either civil or criminal,” Bonta explained.