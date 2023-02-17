NY Man Thinks He’s Flying To Sydney, Australia, Books Flight To Sidney, Montana

A Boeing 737-932ER operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City.

After a brief misunderstanding, a New York man set for a vacation to Sydney, Australia, ended up in Sidney, Montana.

According to KTVQ, Kingsley Burnett, 62, thought he was on his way to his booked Australian cruise until he looked out of his plane window and saw something a bit off with the scenery, letting him know he may have been in the wrong Sydney. “I saw the mountain top covered in white snow…At that point, I knew I was in trouble.” He then elaborated on what led to his confusion and how he booked a flight to Sidney.

“It’s a matter of acronyms. The S-Y-D as opposed to S-D-Y. Somebody has to fix that,” he explained, detailing his puzzlement at the similar airport codes used for each destination, with SYD located in Australia and SDY in Montana.

While in Sidney, Montana, the man received help from Carol Castellano, a woman working the American Airlines ticket desk. Carol assisted Kingsley in remedying his issue and getting him back on track to his vacation destination — for a later date.

Because he had missed the cruise, Castellano worked with the New Yorker to reschedule his vacation to Australia for June and got him a flight back home. “For Carol, it was not a paycheck. It was a human being she was dealing with,” Burnett said. “He was really funny. Kingsley came, and he goes, ‘I’ve got a problem,'” Castellano expressed.

In addition, Shelli Mann, the general manager of the Boothill Inn, also assisted in getting Burnett back in time to make his flight back home.

“Imagine how it would feel, to think you’re landing in Sydney, Australia, and here you are in Billings, Montana,” Mann said. “This is the second time we’ve had a guest that was trying to get to Sydney, Australia.”

Mann also revealed that Burnett was laughing about the mistake and constantly referred to Carol as his “angel.” He also expressed that, while he didn’t get to see kangaroos, he met Carol, which made his happy accident worthwhile. “Montana didn’t have kangaroos. It had Carol,” he said. “And that was good enough for me.”