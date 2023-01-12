NYPD Search For Brooklyn Man Accused Of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend

NYPD are on the search for a Brooklyn man who allegedly broke through the glass door of an eatery before slashing his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

Rakien Figueroa is accused of showing up to the victim’s job around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Jan. 10) and carrying out the violent act, which stemmed from a prior argument the suspect and the victim had. According to reports, after arriving at CAVA restaurant, which is located on Adams St. near Fulton St. in downtown Brooklyn, Figueroa threw a chair through the establishments front glass window in order to gain access to the premises.

The crazed lover then entered the restaurant through the shattered glass, approached the 39-year-old woman and proceeded to stab her multiple times before fleeing the scene. The restaurant was not open for business at the time of the incident.

?WANTED for ASSAULT: Have you seen Rakien Figueroa? On 1/10/23 at approx. 7:50 AM, inside 345 Adams St in Brooklyn, the suspect broke a door to gain entry, then stabbed a 39-year-old female multiple times. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/2b02pxEJxM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 11, 2023

According to the victim, who immediately identified her attacker upon the authorities’ arrival, she and Figueroa had a history of verbal altercations and heated disagreements, but that it had never escalated in this manner. She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. She is expected to recover.

Police released images of the suspect to the public on Wednesday (Jan. 11) and are seeking any help or knowledge of his whereabouts that could possibly lead to his arrest. If you have any leads or information, feel free to direct message the @NYPDTips account on Twitter, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS.