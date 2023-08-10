O.J. Simpson Says His Prison Sentence Was More Harsh Than Henry Ruggs III’s

O.J. Simpson believes that Henry Ruggs III’s prison sentence is too light, comparing the time Ruggs received with his own prison sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery.
In a clip posted to social media on Wednesday (Aug. 9), Simpson shared his thoughts on Ruggs III’s sentencing of 3 to 10 years in Nevada State Prison for his role in the fatal DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.
“I know I went to college on a football scholarship but somehow this math is not adding up to me,” the 76-year-old said of the disparity between the sentences. “You’re driving a car at roughly 160 miles per hour on a public street and end up killing a girl and her dog and you get three to ten years?”
Simpson then juxtaposed the severity of Ruggs III’s offense with that of his own. “You go to a hotel room that you’re invited to retrieve your own personal stolen property, property I now have because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California, and you get nine to 33 years?” he asked incredulously.
The NFL Hall of Famer was released from prison on parole in 2017 after serving the minimum of his 9 to 33 year sentence for kidnapping, robbery, and several other charges. He was first arrested and charged in 2007 after retrieving stolen memorabilia items he owned while brandishing a firearm. Simpson was convicted and sentenced in 2008, ironically at the same courthouse in which Ruggs III received his own prison term.
A former NFL wide-receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, Ruggs was involved in a car crash in Nevada in November 2021 that killed Tinto and her dog, Max. Ruggs III, who’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit and was driving at 156mph at the time of the incident, was initially charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
Prior to striking the plea deal in May, Ruggs III was facing up to 50 years in prison.
See O.J. Simpson’s Twitter post below.