Obie Trice Jailed After Allegedly Threatening Ex-Girlfriend, Family Members Through Text Messages

Detroit rapper Obie Trice has been arrested. The ex-Eminem affiliate took place last week on Thursday (June 16) with charges stating that Trice was harassing and threatening his ex-girlfriend and members of her family via cell phones.

According to Detroit News, the 44-year-old was arraigned in the 48th District Court located in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. with the crime labeled as “a misdemeanor punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail, or both.” Court records indicate the rapper committed the crime in West Bloomfield Township.

On Monday (June 20), West Bloomfield Police Dept. Deputy Chief Curt Lawson detailed the rapper’s actions that led to his arrest, stating that he had been “making some threats.” As a result, Obie Trice was “being held on a $10,000 bond.” But, according to Lawson, the rapper has since posted his bond and is currently out of custody.

“He was allegedly texting, calling, and showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s residence and some family members and making some threats,” said West Bloomfield Police Deputy Chief Lawson.

In addition, Trice still faces charges dated back two years ago that saw him being booked “for aggressive felony assault against a family member.”

Furthermore, according to Detroit records, Obie Trice was held for contempt of court with the Oakland County Circuit Court issuing a complaint after he violated a personal protection order. This matter is still pending, with a new judge recently assigned the case.