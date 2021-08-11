ODB’s Cousins And Wu-Tang Clan Affiliates, 12 O’Clock And Murdock, Found Dead

Wu-Tang Clan affiliates 12 O’Clock and Murdoc, who were members of their cousin Ol’ Dirty Bastards’ rap group Brooklyn Zu, have both been found dead, according to reports.

The pair were found shot dead in Portland, Ore. on Tuesday (Aug. 10), news which was confirmed by Divine Turner, 12 O’Clock’s son, via social media.

“I’m out of town on business and found out they just murdered my father,” he said on his Instagram stories. “I don’t know what to do.” In the caption at the bottom, he wrote, “Sad day for me. They assassinated my father in #Oregon.”

In addition, ODB’s son Young Dirty Bastard shared his own condolences via an Instagram post paying homage to his slain family. “Rip To My Older Cousins,” he wrote. “Rip 12 ‘O Clock. Rip Murdock. They Were My Fathers Tightest blood Bonds. My Two Older Cousins Was just assassinated. Love Yalllllll. Blood Forever. Brooklyn Zu.”

According to Fox 12, 12 O’Clock and Murdoc were murdered during a shooting that took place in Northeast Portland on Tuesday around 5:19 a.m. local time. Authorities were called to the scene with reports of shots fired in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue, where the two men were discovered.

12 O’Clock and Murdoc both made their debut, along with the rest of Brooklyn Zu, on Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s posse cut, “Protect Ya Neck II the Zoo” from Dirty’s 1995 solo debut, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.