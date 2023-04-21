Odell Beckham Jr. Named As Suspect In Assault Investigation

Odell Beckham Jr. has been named as a suspect in an assault investigation. A woman claims the 30-year-old put his hands around her neck.

TMZ Sports obtained a police report stating that the altercation occurred several weeks ago. The woman alleges the three-time Pro Bowler approached her at Delilah in Los Angeles and grabbed her throat, though the pressure was reportedly light. A source states that the two remained in the venue after the alleged incident.

Police told TMZ they met with the accuser a few days later to file a report. They also contacted Delilah, whose owner, John Terzian, stated “We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

Odell Beckam Jr., who recently agreed to a $18 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, is accused of grabbing a woman’s throat at the West Hollywood hotspot Delilah.https://t.co/ywCCnBjLZ7 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 21, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. says that these allegations are false. His team echoes his sentiment, saying that he did nothing wrong. Even further, they are not aware of any investigation, nor have they been contacted by the police, a rep told TMZ.

This comes just over a week after the Super Bowl champion found his new home and signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Beckham sat out last season while recovering from an injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Throughout his time away, he met with the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants. Now, he finds himself lining up for elite quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is looking to prove himself worthy of a major contract this upcoming season.