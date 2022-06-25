O.J. Simpson Sued For $96 Million By Fred Goldman Over Son’s Death

O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction.

O.J. Simpson is being sued over the 1995 deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Goldman’s father Fred Goldman. The outlet reported the surviving Goldman family member is applying for a renewal of his old judgment against Simpson, claiming Simpson owes him $96 million over the murder of his son.

In 1997, Simpson was ordered by a judge to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family after he was found liable in the 1994 killings.

Former American football star and actor O.J. Simpson listens to testimony during his double murder trial in Los Angeles, March 16, 1995. Simpson is on trial for the homicide of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. In this image he listens to the testimony of Lieutenant Philip Vannatter, one of the two lead detectives on the case. Dan Mircobich/AFP/Getty Images

In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders in one of the most controversial, high-profile criminal trials in American history.

TMZ reports in 2015, Fred Goldman claimed with interest Simpson owed him $57 million, and now seven years later, it has arrived at the $96 million total. He claims that through the years, Simpson has only delivered a “handful of relatively small payments” and has previously presented the argument that since Simpson’s 2018 release from prison, has resumed making money and should be continuing to make payments to the Goldman family.

In 2018, Simpson’s lawyers argued he did not have the funds and claims the Goldman family is preventing him from making any money outside of his NFL pension and social security. The former athlete claimed that Goldman has “shattered” his attempts to “readjust to civilian life and family life.”