T.I. Responds To Atlanta Debate Sparked By Omeretta The Great

Atlanta rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Omeretta The Great has been making news since her appearance on the hit VH1 reality TV franchise, as well as with songs like “Love Me,” “Do Too Much,” and “Sorry For The Wait.” Yet, her latest release, “Sorry Not Sorry,” has created a stir within her hometown, as it sparked a heated debate over which areas can be considered parts of Atlanta, as well as who should be allowed to rep the city.

In the song, which is accompanied by a music video in which Omeretta is decked out in Atlanta Falcons gear, Omeretta can be heard taking shots at alleged false claimers of Atlanta, particularly rap artists and residents from what she considers surrounding areas. “College Park is not Atlanta/ Lithonia is not Atlanta/ Clayco is not Atlanta/ Decatur is not Atlanta/ Gwinnett is not Atlanta/ Roswell is not Atlanta/ Forest park is not Atlanta/ Lilburn is not Atlanta,” Omeretta raps in blunt fashion towards the outset of the song, which immediately got a widespread response and reaction from locals as well as listeners from other parts of the country.

Being that a number of rap artists, producers, and other figures who have repped Atlanta, including Outkast, Jermaine Dupri, Migos, and countless others, hail from areas Omeretta claims aren’t a part of the city, her declarations have caused a mix of confusion, retorts, and backlash. Rapper T.I., who reps Atlanta proudly and whose own roots within the city were once questioned by late rapper Shawty Lo, even chimed in via Instagram. Posting a pic of a map of Atlanta with the caption, “Respectfully…. Only fools dispute facts,” with the hashtag, “#ToWhomItMayConcern,” Tip’s post was a not so veiled response to Omeretta’s song.