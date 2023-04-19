Otis Redding III Dead At 59 Following Battle With Cancer

Otis Redding III performs during Otis Redding 75th Birthday Celebration at the Macon City Auditorium on September 11, 2016 in Macon, Georgia.

Otis Redding III died on Tuesday (April 18) after a battle with cancer.

The 59-year-old’s sister, Karla Redding-Andrews, published a statement on the <a rel=”noreferrer noopener” href=”http://<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FOtisReddingFoundation%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0VSyTPEhuukzLaxExGpFAmwnFkgsAzGfJRA5KHwEhuTVEuDo5LSo9ZnJSBvVG9gDBl&show_text=true&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”474″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share”>Facebook page of the Otis Redding Foundation, the family’s charity in Macon, confirming the loss.

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Ga. Otis was 59 years old,” the post explained.

“Please keep our family in your prayers at this time and please respect our privacy as we consume this huge loss. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

Otis Redding III performs during An Evening of Respect presented by The Big ‘O’ (Otis Redding) Foundation at The Woodruff Arts Center & Symphony Hall on November 5, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Big ‘O’ Youth Educational Dream Foundation

Continuing the legacy of his musician father Otis Redding, who died in a tragic airplane crash in 1967, Redding III succeeded on his own merits and talents.

“The music has to have feeling and emotion…” proclaimed Otis III, according to his official website. “While I’m playing guitar or singing, I don’t proclaim to be a vocalist like my father.”

MACON, GA – SEPTEMBER 11: Otis Redding III performs during Otis Redding 75th Birthday Celebration – Rehearsals at the Macon City Auditorium on September 11, 2016 in Macon, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Otis Redding 75th Birthday Celebration)

The younger Redding and his brother, Dexter, formed the funk band The Reddings and recorded multiple albums throughout the 1980s. Redding III continued to perform globally and was frequently the highlight of award shows, weddings, and more.

He was also deeply involved in his family’s philanthropic organization, The Otis Redding Foundation, the annual Otis Redding Singer/Songwriter Camp, and served as board president for the local chapter of Meals on Wheels.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Redding family and all those affected by this loss.