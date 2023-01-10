Patrisse Cullors, BLM Co-Founder, Claims LAPD Killed Her Cousin

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, claims that the Los Angeles Police Department killed her cousin.

Cullors hit Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 8) to voice her concern for her cousin, Keenan Anderson, 31. She asserted that the LAPD had unjustly killed Anderson in Venice on Jan. 3, 2023, and that he “[deserved] to be alive right now.”

“This is my cousin Keenan Anderson. He was killed by LAPD in Venice on Jan. 3, 2023. My cousin was an educator and worked with high school-aged children. He was an English teacher,” the Black Lives Matter co-founder affectionately expressed. “LAPD has killed three people this year. One of them is my family member.”

“Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father. Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence. I love you.”

According to the LAPD, the incident with the school teacher transpired around 3:38 PM on Jan. 3. A West Traffic Division motor officer saw Keenan Anderson in the midst of a traffic accident “running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior.” Law enforcement claim that citizens near the scene stated that Anderson caused the traffic accident.

Authorities allegedly “contacted Anderson, verbalized with him, and requested additional units for a DUI investigation.” The English teacher then heeded the officer’s commands, sitting with him “at the northeast corner of Venice and Lincoln Boulevard for several minutes as the officer spoke with him.”

However, Cullor’s cousin attempted to flee the scene once more police cars arrived, with law enforcement giving chase. As the struggle ensued, the police restrained the teacher using a TASER, resulting in Anderson going into cardiac arrest.

“Officers gave chase as Anderson ran eastbound in the middle of the street on Venice Boulevard. As officers contacted Anderson, he began to resist, resulting in a use of force. Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance.”

Anderson was subsequently handcuffed and hobbled at the ankles. Shortly after Anderson was taken into custody, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel responded to the scene and rendered medical aid for deployment of the TASER. Anderson was transported via a rescue ambulance (RA) to a local hospital in the city of Santa Monica. While at the hospital, Anderson went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced deceased.”

BLM Los Angeles responded to the LAPD’s statement with a statement of their own, rallying their supporters to demand justice in Keenan Anderson’s name.

“A minor traffic accident shouldn’t lead to death,” the BLM LA IG page typed. “#KeenanAnderson is father of a 6-year-old boy, he is a committed high school English teacher, he’s a son, a brother, beloved partner, nephew, and cousin of #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Patrisse Cullors. LAPD stole him from them and from us by tasing him to death. As we uplift his Spirit, we demand justice in his name.”