Paul “Pee-wee Herman” Reubens, Dead At 70 Following Cancer Battle

Paul Reubens, best known for acting as the fictional character Pee-wee Herman, has died. On Sunday (July 30), the actor and comedian passed after a private and long battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” wrote Reubens in a posthumous statement via his Instagram. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

In another slide, Reubens’ estate respected his wishes, asking on behalf of the actor that all donations and expressions be made out to cancer, dementia, or Alzheimer’s organizations. “Paul asked that any expressions of sympathy be made in honor of his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to Stand Up to Cancer, or organizations involved in Dementia and Alzheimer’s care support and research.”

Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman character was known for his signature uniform: a ruby red bowtie and grey suit. The character’s unique squeaky voice was also a distinctive aspect of the character that made him stand out.

His character also starred in his own stage program The Pee-wee Herman Show in 1981, before his first debut feature film in 1985 titled Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. Reubens’ second film Big Top Pee-wee premiered in 1988, before he transitioned to television with the 1986 CBS’ children’s show Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

The 22 Emmy-winning program featured diverse special guests, including Cyndi Lauper, Laurence Fishburne, and more. The show was about Pee-wee Herman and a magical playhouse where anything was possible.

Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Upon Reubens’ death, his estate captioned a photo of him with the heartfelt statement:

“Last night, we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Reportedly, before his death, Reubens developed two Pee-wee Herman projects, one titled The Pee-wee Herman Story and Pee-wee’s Playhouse: The Movie.