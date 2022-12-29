Pelé, Brazilian Soccer Icon, Dead At 82

(Original Caption) Miami, Florida: Head and shoulders portrait of the New York Cosmos soccer sensation Pele standing on the field in New York Cosmos uniform. The crowd can be seen in the background.

Three-time World Cup winner and one of the most influential figures within his sport, Brazilian soccer star Pelé has died at the age of 82.

The icon’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed the news via Instagram with a photo of family members holding Pelé’s hands as he lay in bed.

“Everything that we are, is thanks to you,” she captioned the photo. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

CNN reports that the athlete — born Edson Arantes do Nascimento– was admitted to a São Paulo hospital in late November due to a respiratory infection and complications related to colon cancer.

Tributes for the soccer great came pouring in as news spread of his passing.

“[Pelé] changed everything,” Brazilian footballer Neymar wrote in a post after news broke. “He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to black people and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King!”

Geoff Hurst, an English soccer player who went toe-to-toe with Pelé, took to Twitter to acknowledge the unparalleled skill of his late peer.

“I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.”