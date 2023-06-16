Person Of Interest In Young Dolph’s Murder Investigation Found Dead

Young Dolph attends night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Young Dolph’s murder investigation experienced a significant twist this week, as a person that the police deemed of interest was found dead.

Memphis’ ABC 24 reported that Joshua Taylor was shot and killed on Wednesday (June 14) in the city, his family members confirming his identity. Fox 13 reported that Taylor’s body was found inside a car and that it was suspected he was a friend of Justin Johnson, one of the two alleged shooters involved in Dolph’s murder. Taylor, known as Teezy, was named a person of interest back in 2022. He reportedly already had warrants for his arrest due to charges such as theft of property between $10,000-$60,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The deceased had not been charged with anything, but investigators were interested in speaking with him to determine whether he knew anything about the Memphis rapper’s murder or Johnson’s whereabouts on the day it happened.

As of now, Taylor’s murder investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects. Billboard attempted to contact a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Dept. to no avail.

Young Dolph was murdered in Nov. 2021 at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis. Last week, Jemarcus Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of “accessory after the fact” following officials saying he helped the two men who shot the “Get Paid” rapper. Johnson is one of the four defendants in the case and was the first to plead guilty. Another suspect, Shundale Barnett, was released from jail back in January after posting his bond.