Peruvian Villagers Claim They Were Attacked By “Predator-Style Aliens”

Peruvian villagers claimed to have been attacked by “Predator-style aliens,” The U.S. Sun reports.

Members of the Ikitu indigenous people in rural Alto Nanay claimed to have seen the beast after it attacked a 15-year-old girl. The native people alleged that the mysterious creature “slashed” her across the neck, which required heavy medical attention. Hunters from the tribe claimed to have “fired” at the armored beings. However, they soon discovered that the creatures are “immune to human weapons.”

The native people reportedly saw one of the seven-foot beasts disappear and reemerge on the spot. The Ikitu people have detailed that they may be aliens from another planet, while other citizens believe the creatures to be folklore monsters. The outlet reports that the “Predators” could be “drones covered with cloth and masks to scare the locals by illegal miners in a Scooby Doo-style scheme.”

Jairo Reátegui Ávila, one of the community leaders, spoke about the strange occurrence and described them akin to Spider-Man’s nemesis, the Green Goblin, RPP Noticias reports.

“These gentlemen are aliens. They seem armored like the Green Goblin from Spider-Man. I have shot him twice, and he does not fall, but rises and disappears. We are frightened by what is happening in the community,” said the community leader.

“Their color is silver, their shoes are round in shape, and with that, they rise up. They float one meter high and have a red light on the heel. Their heads are long… and their eyes are yellowish. With that, they see you well, and they leave. They are experts at escaping.”

Another witness to the action detailed that the beasts conceal their identities and can fly.

“They don’t let their faces be seen and their body is floating. They use their arms as balance (when flying), but they walk normally. Every time we arrive, they fly with an activation of something on the soles of their feet. They have wheels with lights,” he told the troops.

Peru’s law enforcement and navy faction announced they would look into the matter.