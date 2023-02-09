Two Philadelphia Schools Catch Heat Over Racist Video Featuring Students In Blackface

A high school student walks down a dark hallway in a public high school, silhouetted by daylight spilling in and reflecting off of the floor and lockers.

Two Philadelphia schools—Saint Hubert Catholic High School for Girls and Franklin Towne Charter High School—are facing an onset of controversy after a video surfaced on social media of its respective students using racist slurs and wearing blackface.

One female student is heard saying “you’re nothing but a slave” to the student wearing blackface as those recording the video cackle incessantly. The phrase “I’m Black and I’m proud” is also mockingly stated.

Saint Hubert Catholic confirmed to FOX 29 that three of their students were involved in the video.

After this racist video surfaced, a Philadelphia private school switched to flexible instruction, with students completing coursework at home



“Earlier today, it came to our attention that a handful of our students posted images and videos on a social media platform of a racially charged nature. As a Catholic educational institution that seeks to form Women of Faith and Integrity, we view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert’s. We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert’s would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values,” reads the statement issued by the school as the video gained traction.

Saint Hubert also launched an investigation and stated the students involved “will be disciplined in accordance with the school handbook.”

Franklin Towne Charter High School was identified as the second school whose students were involved.

Their statement reads, “The Franklin Towne Community is both saddened and appalled by the events surrounding the racist video that has been seen on social media. We want to again take this opportunity to condemn this type of hateful behavior and condemn anyone involved in it. Franklin Towne is a school that values inclusion and will not tolerate hate in any manner. The former student who took part in this video and any other students who may choose to participate in this type of behavior have no place at our school. The content of this video does not reflect the values and culture of our Towne family.”

Anti-racism protesters gathered outside of the high school on Wednesday (Feb. 8) as The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission hopes each school will take the “appropriate action to ensure that students know the racist background of ‘blackface.’”