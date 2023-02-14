Playboi Carti Arrested On Felony Aggravated Assault Charges

Playboi Carti was arrested in Georgia on felony aggravated assault charges this week. The 26-year-old, real name Jordan Carter, allegedly choked his pregnant girlfriend back in December.

TMZ reports via the arrest affidavit that the woman wanted to have a conversation with the Whole Lotta Red artist about their baby and a paternity test on Dec. 20. The situation got intense, and the “Magnolia” rapper grabbed his partner by her throat and pushed her. She told police that Carti held her neck until she could not breathe and she believed that she was going to die.

Reportedly, a witness tried to intervene in the attack and the woman was able to get away for a period of time. She was able to make it to her car but Playboi Carti made his way to her and attacked her again. Reportedly, the Riverdale, Ga. rapper tried to pull the victim out of the car and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to call the police.

Playboi Carti arrested in Georgia for felony aggravated assault after allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend over a paternity test. pic.twitter.com/dOxHuGz38J — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 14, 2023

Police arrived at the scene and discovered that the woman had injuries to her neck, chest, and back. The woman claims that she had been dating Carti for two years and that they lived together since July 2022. She was reportedly 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the altercation.

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused,” Brian Steel, the Opium artist’s attorney, told TMZ. “Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”