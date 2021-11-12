Pleasure P’s 17-Year-Old Son Accused Of Fatally Shooting A Florida Man

Marcus Cooper Jr., the 17-year-old son of R&B singer and former Pretty Rick member Pleasure P, is wanted by authorities in connection with the murder of a man in Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

Cooper Jr., who has yet to be apprehended, is being accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man and leaving his body on an expressway. Broward County Sheriff detectives believe that Cooper Jr. and the victim, Tyron Arthus, were traveling in a vehicle on Oct. 8, when Cooper Jr. commanded Arthus to exit the vehicle, after which he shot Arthus several times before fleeing the scene.

Upon his body being discovered, Arthus was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities are asking for assistance in locating Cooper Jr., who is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the Broward County Sheriff’s office. Cooper is currently wanted on a first-degree murder charge with a firearm.

Pleasure P responded to the reports during an Instagram Live session, voicing his full support of his son and accusing authorities of withholding evidence. “So let me ask ya’ll this right, since he’s such a fugitive, a 17-year-old boy, tag the lead detective from BSO and tell him to get on live with me right now,” said the “Did You Wrong” singer. “Since they tried to make my son be something he’s not. Innocent until proven guilty.”

The 36-year-old singer is currently on the road alongside Pretty Ricky on the 2021 Millenium Tour with Bow Wow, Omarion, Ying Yang Twins, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and more.

The investigation is ongoing.