Alleged Getaway Driver Arrested In PnB Rock Murder Case

A third arrest has been made in the case of rapper PnB Rock’s murder at a South Los Angeles restaurant, as suspected getaway driver Freddie Lee Trone has been apprehended by authorities in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old was taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force Thursday, the LAPD said in a statement via ABC News.

Trone and his 17-year-old son — who was apprehended two days before his father — have now been formally charged with one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts each of second-degree robbery.

Court documents allege that Trone’s underage son pulled the trigger after attempting to rob the Catch These Vibes artist at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Sept. 12. Father Freddy allegedly acted as the getaway driver while his wife — who has also been arrested– is accused of being an accessory to the crime.

Freddy allegedly dropped his son off at the restaurant, armed and wearing a face mask, documents allege.

The teen is then accused of entering and confronting the artist, yelling, “Give me all of your jewelry now!”

The LAPD has described the jewelry as “valued at several hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

While it remains unclear whether or not the Philly rapper resisted, he was then shot in the chest and twice more in the back as he fell to the floor.

The minor is then accused of removing the pricey pieces from Rock’s person, including necklaces, rings, and a watch. He also allegedly took a watch from the rapper’s terrified girlfriend.

Freddy then allegedly returned to pick up his son, taking him home but abandoning the car a few blocks away.

Freddy’s wife and the alleged shooter’s stepmother, Shauntel Trone, 38, was set to be arraigned Thursday on one count of being an accessory after the fact.