Hoover Police Insinuate Carlee Russell Staged Her Disappearance Based On Internet History

Did Carlee Russell fake her kidnapping?

This is the question many are toying with after the Hoover Police Department (HPD) held a press conference on Wednesday (July 19) to answer a few questions following the 25-year-old returning to her family on Saturday (July 15) after disappearing for approximately 48 hours. The conference comes a day after Russell’s parents spoke out about public speculation.

Hoover Police Chief, Nick Derzis, stated the local authorities have been “unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement made to investigators.” He continued to say that the investigation is ongoing, but “due to the public interest and in some cases public fear that this story has created, we owe it to our citizens to tell them the facts that we have uncovered at this point.”

Prior to her disappearance, HPD claims that Russell’s search history included searches of “one-way bus ticket,” and the film Taken.

Derzis specifically noted that two days before she vanished, she searched the term “Do you have to pay for an amber alert” at 7:30 a.m. CT on July 11. The morning of her disappearance at around 1 a.m. CT, she looked up the term “How to take money from register without getting caught Reddit” and an hour later, she reportedly researched “Birmingham bus station.”

Hoover PD: Before her disappearance, Carlee Russell's search history read "taking money from a register without being caught," "one-way bus ticket," "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert," the film "Taken," and "How to take money from a register without being caught?" pic.twitter.com/gZiMuQfQos — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2023

According to the statement she gave authorities upon her return, Russell recalled being picked up by a man who forced her into the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

“She stated that the male was with a female, however she never saw the female, only hearing her voice. She also told detectives she could hear a baby crying. She [added] the male had orange hair with a big bald spot on the back. She was able to escape the 18-wheeler and fled on foot, only to be captured again and put into a car. She was then blindfolded, but was not tied up because the captors said they did not want to leave impressions on her wrists,” said Derzis.

Russell later claimed she was taken to a house and was forced to undress. She believed her kidnappers took photos of her, but doesn’t recall having any physical or sexual contact with them. However, HPD “didn’t determine” that a crime was committed.

Watch the full press conference below.