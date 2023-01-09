Police Blame French Montana For Miami Gardens Shooting

French Montana attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Local police cite French Montana as the catalyst for the Miami Gardens shooting. According to TMZ, the Miami Gardens Police are stating that the shooting wouldn’t have happened if French had secured the proper documentation for his video production.

Chief Delma Noel-Pratt claims that the rapper and his team failed to complete applications to retrieve production permits to craft his video, which allegedly violated Miami’s policy.

Noel-Pratt elaborated on their reason for blaming Montana for the calamity, stating that the “Unforgettable” artist disregarded the city’s procedures. The police chief added that if his crew had done what they were supposed to in acquiring permits, there would have been police on the scene to prevent a shooting.

“As a result of this disregard of the procedures, the unauthorized music video production led to an unfortunate situation,” the chief asserted.

He added, “If the necessary agencies were notified ahead of time and protocol followed, police officers would have been in place to safeguard the community and assist with deterring and responding, if needed, to any situation that may arise.”

In response, the Maroccan entertainer reveals to the outlet that he wasn’t actually in Miami Gardens to shoot a video. However, he was there to “[celebrate] the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant.” French Montana, 38, assured everyone involved was at the “wrong place at the wrong time.”

Ten people were shot during a Montana and Rob49 video shoot in Miami on Jan. 5, according to WSVN 7.

Local law enforcement and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue answered to a shooting outside The Licking Gardens, allegedly involving three separate crime scenes converging.