Police Are Investigating If PnB Rock’s Murder Was A Premeditated Hit

PnB Rock performs onstage at the Main Stage Performances during the 2017 BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Police are now investigating whether or not the murder of rap star PnB Rock was an intended hit stemming from a previous beef he may have had prior to his death.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department claims the case is “moving in several concurrent directions” and are looking into whether feuds PnB had with individuals in his hometown of Philadelphia or in Atlanta may have followed him to the city. Authorities have also revealed that they’re looking into PnB’s song lyrics in hopes of a connection to anyone with a possible motive to cause him harm.

While a suspect in the murder has yet to be named or arrested, police say they’ve received tips to help identify the shooter and are reviewing surveillance footage from the restaurant where he was killed and the surrounding area.

In addition to those developments in the murder investigation, authorities have confirmed that PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, has been cleared of any wrongdoing or involvement in his death. Sibounheuang was previously speculated to have knowingly revealed her and PnB’s location in a post on social media, with some accusing her of being a coconspirator in his murder. However, police say they are still looking into whether social media was a contributing factor that led to the tragic shooting.

On Sept. 12, PnB Rock was shot and killed while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles location in South Los Angeles. According to witnesses, a masked gunman entered the restaurant and approached the rapper, demanding his belongings. Following a brief verbal exchange, the gunman shot PnB multiple times before removing the rapper’s jewelry and fleeing the scene.

Many have questioned whether the shooting was spurred by a robbery gone wrong or was a premeditated hit.

PnB was 30 years old at the time of this death.