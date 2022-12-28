Kansas Police Raid Terminally Ill Patient’s Hospital Room For Reported Marijuana Use

A sign outside St. Luke's Hospital turns away visitors as the Coronavirus Pandemic causes a climate of anxiety and changing routines in America on April 02, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

A terminally ill patient in Hays, Kan. recently had his hospital room raided by the police. The patient was reportedly using a weed vape and THC paste to relieve the symptoms of his cancer.

“Police raided a terminally ill Kansas man’s hospital room because he allegedly used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks.” https://t.co/yrZf2cESuQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 28, 2022

Fox4KC reported via KSNF that Greg Bretz, 69, is battling the final stages of his terminal, inoperable cancer that is set to kill him within a few weeks. Bretz was hospitalized early in December and told The Wichita Eagle that he often has to lie on his back in his hospital bed and is unable to stand up without assistance. As for the THC use, Bretz told the Kansas City Star that his doctor encouraged him to use whatever he needed in order to alleviate his pain, including cannabis products.

Evidently, the message was not passed along to others, as it was a hospital worker who caught him vaping and told the police. Officers told Bretz that vaping could be a fire hazard due to the presence of oxygen in the room. Vaping apparatuses use battery-operated heating systems that vaporize the liquid to then be inhaled.

Bretz was brought up on drug possession charges and will be forced to appear in court on Jan. 2, 2023. Medical cannabis is illegal in Kansas, though the National Organization For The Reform Of Marijuana Laws reports that 68% of Kansas residents advocate for state-approved medical marijuana resources.

House Dems are committed to legalizing access to medical marijuana. #MMJ is available to ill patients in dozens of states across the country.



Kansans shouldn’t be forced to choose between quality, safe health care and abiding by the law. #ksleghttps://t.co/RhVDMJY5mz — Kansas House Democrats (@KSHouseDems) December 26, 2022

Notably, the Kansas House approved a bill for legalizing medical marijuana, but the bill failed when it reached the Senate. Lawmakers plan to try again in the near future.