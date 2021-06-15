Polo G Arrested For Battery Of A Police Officer

Rapper Polo G was arrested early Saturday morning (June 12) by Miami PD and charged with multiple crimes, including resisting arrest and battery of an officer, after a traffic stop involving Polo allegedly turned physical. According to police, two firearms were allegedly found in a black bag inside of the vehicle the entourage was riding in. The rapper was detained and housed at Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before being released after posting a $19,500 bond later that day. The incident took place while Polo and his entourage, which included his 16-year-old brother and security guards, were traveling to an afterparty to celebrate the release of the rapper’s new album, Hall of Fame, which dropped this past Friday (June 11) and is projected to debut atop the Billboard 200. Their vehicle was stopped by police who claim its driver—who was not a part of Polo’s entourage—swerved on the road and cut off a police car.

The officers, who say they heard a member of Polo’s entourage say that the vehicle was bulletproof, reportedly asked if there were any firearms in the car, but claim the occupants were unresponsive. This led to officers commanding the occupants to exit the vehicle, however, Polo G allegedly refused to comply with the request, shouting, “F*** you, what the f*** do I have to get out of the vehicle for?,” prompting the officers to attempt to forcefully remove the rap star from the vehicle. According to police, a struggle ensued between Polo G and the officers at the scene, with one claiming to have suffered multiple blows to the head while attempting to place the rapper in handcuffs. Another says he witnessed the rapper striking the aforementioned cop with his elbows. Polo G is also accused of levying multiple threats against officers, shouting, “I will kill you. I swear I’ll use these fists to beat the s*** out of you and knock your a** out,” during the skirmish.

According to reports, the cop in question suffered an abrasion to the right upper forehead area, right chin area, and a swollen and slightly bruised right cheek. Cops also claim Polo G repeatedly kicked the back door and window of the patrol car, accounting for additional charges against the rapper. Hiring famed attorney Bradford Cohen as his representation, who has filed a motion to get Polo G’s property, which includes $15,000 in cash and upwards of $100K in jewelry, returned to the rapper, and says “we already have independent witnesses that are contradicting some of the statements of the police officers” later adding, “We look forward to a full and complete hearing on all the facts and circumstances.”

None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done. https://t.co/pXSgxP0ukz — Stacia.mac (@StaciaMac1) June 12, 2021

WHERE ARE MY SONS?! WHERE IS MY MINOR SON??! ANSWER THAT!!! https://t.co/inG4gEQcpX — Stacia.mac (@StaciaMac1) June 12, 2021

Polo G and his camp, most notably his mother-manager Stacia Mac, have accused the Miami PD of racial profiling. Mac, who was riding in a separate vehicle, has argued that since Polo or his younger brother, who was also detained, were not driving the vehicle, they had no reason lawful reason to even be contacted by police, taking to social media to air her grievances. She also pointed out the fact that the driver who made the initial traffic violation was a white man and that he was not treated in the same manner as the other occupants.

Polo G is facing multiply charges including resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and threatening a public servant. The Miami Police Department has addressed the incident on social media as an investigation into the matter is ongoing.