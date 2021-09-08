Polo G Arrested In Los Angeles On Felony Gun Charge

Polo G had his latest run-in with law enforcement on Monday (Sept. 6) in Los Angeles, when the rapper was arrested after authorities turned up a concealed firearm he was allegedly carrying. According to TMZ, Polo G, who was a passenger in the car, and a male juvenile were arrested and booked on identical felony gun possession charges. It remains unclear what led to the vehicle Polo was traveling in being pulled over, or if the rapper is still in police custody.

The traffic stop and arrest continue the Chicago rapper’s tumultuous summer. The 22-year-old’s mother, manager Stacia Mac, was targeted for an attempted home invasion in August when an intruder broke into her basement while wielding a weapon. Mac, who warded off the intruder by discharging her weapon, revealed the attempted invasion with a post on social media while offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding their identity and whereabouts.

“I recently had an attempted break in at my home,” Mac wrote. “At least three men attempted to break in (you’ll hear the assailant on camera say ‘y’all ready?!’ ) In real time on my camera I witnessed as an intruder kicked in my basement door. While multiple intruders flocked to other entry points of my home. I began to open fire upon them. My family is safe, by God’s grace. In this situation you have only two choices; Fight or flight. I refused to be a victim in my home! I will not rest until I know WHO is responsible.” In turn, Polo G has offered a 24-hour security detail to guard his mother and her home.

The circumstances surrounding Polo G’s Los Angeles arrest appear to be strikingly similar to his Miami arrest this past June when the rapper allegedly attacked a cop after his vehicle was pulled over for blackout-tinted windows while en route to his Hall of Fame album release party. Police found two handguns in the vehicle during the encounter, arresting Polo on charges of resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and threatening a public servant. The arrest was scrutinized due to the detainment of the rapper’s 16-year-old brother, who was also taken into custody. Polo G was held on a $19,500 bond and released later that night.