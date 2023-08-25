Polo G And Brother Trench Baby Charged With Gun Possession, Kidnapping, And Robbery

Polo G and brother Trench Baby have been hit with criminal charges, including gun possession, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.

According to reports, the charges stem from two separate incidents allegedly involving the performers, one of which occurred this past April and the most recent taking place earlier this month.

As previously reported, the “Pop Out” rapper, born Taurus Bartlett, and his brother, born Taurean Bartlett, were detained by Los Angeles police after his mansion was raided on Wednesday (Aug. 23). The warrant to search the premises was in connection to an alleged robbery committed by Trench Baby in Granada Hills in August 2023.

According to a police report filed on Aug. 15, Trench Baby robbed a man during a music video shoot, ordering him to empty his pockets and to wire him money. Trench Baby was charged with robbery and released after posting $100,000 bail, and was also found to be in possession of a bag of what appeared to be drugs while in police custody.

Polo G poses for portrait at the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Polo G, who was accused of illegal possession of a short-barreled rifle during the raid, was charged with gun possession and released on his own recognizance. Police say that numerous firearms were recovered from the rapper’s home during their search.

However, upon their release from custody by the Los Angeles police, the siblings were rearrested by Burbank police on outstanding warrants for charges including kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery. The charges are in connection to an unrelated incident from a report filed in April. Polo G and Trench Baby were both released after posting $100,000 bond, with formal charges “pending review” by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. They are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.

Bradford Cohen, Polo G’s attorney, released a statement addressing the charges, voicing his belief that his client will be “vindicated” following due process. “We are waiting [for] additional information,” Cohen told TMZ. “The charges against Polo are very unusual given the timing and alleged knowledge of the police. We believe once all the facts come out it will be a very different picture than how the charges look on paper. We look forward to challenging the accusations and vindicating our client.”

Polo G recently announced his fourth studio album, titled HOOD POET, will arrive this fall.