Polo G’s Los Angeles Mansion Raided By Police

Polo G attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Polo G’s Los Angeles area mansion was raided by the Los Angeles Police Department, with the rap star being detained and taken into custody.

According to TMZ, the raid occurred on Wednesday (Aug. 23) and was conducted due to the belief that Polo G was harboring a fugitive inside the home. The warrant obtained to search the home was in connection to a robbery, per reports.

The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, blasted the officers for taking his client into custody under the belief he’s a convicted felon, which Cohen insists is wholly false. “Polo is being held under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home,” Cohen told TMZ. “He is not and never was a convicted felon.”

Polo G attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The lawyer also claimed that the officers have denied their client access to counsel while in police custody. “Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record,” Cohen added. “They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoey Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained.” A representative for Polo G also issued a statement regarding the incident, noting that he’s not the focus of the ongoing investigation. “We are hopeful the LAPD will handle this matter with tact and transparency,” the rep told TMZ.

Polo G and three others, including his brother Trench Baby, were seen being led outside of the home individually before being handcuffed as the officers conducted their search of the mansion. In a social media post moments prior to the raid, Trench Baby, who is believed to be the fugitive in question, shared a clip of officers surrounding the home. “Us Marshall’s Got My House Surrounded Gang Wtf?” Trench Baby wrote on his Instagram Stories. The rapper also posted an additional cryptic message shortly after, writing “I love y’all man” in the caption of another Instagram Story.

This story is still developing.