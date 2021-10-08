Pooh Shiesty Facing Life In Prison After Allegedly Shooting Man In Buttocks

Rapper Pooh Shiesty’s career and freedom could be coming to an abrupt end as the rising star is facing a potential life sentence on charges stemming from an October 2020 shooting that left a man wounded in the buttocks.

Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams, and two other men have each been charged with one count of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Williams’ potential life sentence hinges on the verdict of the most serious charge in the indictment, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

It’s alleged that on Oct. 9, 2020, Williams and codefendants Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa drove a rented lime-green Ferrari McLaren and a black Mercedes Benz to a Bay Harbor Islands hotel to purchase marijuana and a pair of high-end sneakers from two men. However, an altercation occurred during the transaction, with Williams allegedly brandishing a gun and shooting one of the men in the buttocks, and Brown shooting the other victim in the hip before fleeing the scene with Brown and Darosa. Williams surrendered himself to police on October 13 and was later freed on $30,000 bond.

The “Back in Blood” rapper was arrested again this past June and charged in relation to a separate shooting incident that occurred at popular Miami venue King of Diamonds over Memorial Day Weekend. This time, Williams was denied bond and is being held in custody until he stands trial. After initially filing a motion for his trial to be postponed until 2022, Williams’ attorneys announced that he’s decided to move forward with the trial, which is scheduled to begin on October 25.