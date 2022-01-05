Pooh Shiesty Avoids Prison Life Sentence With Guilty Plea

Rapper Pooh Shiesty caught a big break in his legal case as the Memphis native managed to avoid a possible life sentence in prison due to a plea agreement filed on Wednesday (Jan. 5). According to Rolling Stone, the “Back in Blood” rapper will plead guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes in relation to an October 2020 incident during which a man was shot in the buttocks during a robbery at a Florida hotel.

The 22-year-old now faces eight years and one month in prison instead of a life sentence. As part of the plea agreement, three other charges in the case were dropped, lessening Shiesty’s possible prison time.

Real name Lontrell Dennell Williams Jr., Shiesty, who has been in custody since June 2021 due to his alleged involvement in a Memorial Day weekend shooting at the King of Diamonds strip club in Miami, was linked to the hotel shooting after authorities found a Louis Vuitton bag holding $40,912 in cash at the scene. After further investigation, authorities matched the serial number on one of the $100 bills left at the scene with the serial number of an identical $100 bill previously flashed by Shiesty on social media.

Shiesty, who is currently being held without bond, remains incarcerated and has yet to receive a court date for his sentencing.