Pooh Shiesty Turns Himself In To Authorities Following Miami Shooting

Rapper Pooh Shiesty has turned himself in to authorities after footage surfaced of what appears to be the “Back In Blood” creator’s involvement in a strip club shooting over Memorial Day weekend. The 21-year-old rapper, born Latrell Williams, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with the incident at Miami’s infamous King of Diamonds, where the 1017 Records signee allegedly shot a security guard in the leg in a dispute over money while being escorted out of the club.

According to the venue’s security manager and witnesses, the melee occurred when an undisclosed amount of money fell from Williams’ pockets, causing him to allegedly brandish a firearm and fire at the ground, resulting in one of the guards being struck in the ankle and transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Video footage posted on social media in the wake of the incident shows what appears to be the rapper exiting the venue with a firearm tucked in his waistband prior to the arrival of law enforcement on the scene.

Williams—who is currently being held at Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center has yet to be granted a bond—denied reports of him losing $40,000 in a post on his Instagram account. While emerging as one of the most popular newcomers in rap, the artist has also earned a reputation for his legal troubles. He was arrested last year in connection with another shooting incident in Florida. According to authorities, Williams was seen driving a McLaren into the East Bay Harbor Condos, along with a Mercedes Benz Maybach. Shortly after, shots were fired and a seemingly injured man can be seen limping back to the Benz, which left the lot and was followed by the McLaren driven by Williams. The rapper is now facing numerous charges in that incident, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and theft.