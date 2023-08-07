Pop Smoke’s Murder Possibly Linked To Dead Body Of L.A. Man Found In Barrel

The death of a 32-year-old California man has been said to be possibly linked to the 2020 murder of Pop Smoke.

Earlier this month, the remains of the deceased, identified as Javonnta Murphy, an aspiring rap artist from Los Angeles known as Sirtanky, were found stuffed inside of a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach. Murphy’s body was recovered after a park worker discovered the 55-gallon container floating in the water and notified the police.

According to TMZ, Murphy is the elder brother of Jaquan Murphy, one of five people arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of Pop Smoke. Jaquan was ultimately cleared of all charges related to the slaying and was released from custody.

“L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s investigators are currently looking into the possibility Javonnta’s murder was a retaliation killing for Pop’s murder,” the outlet noted. “Of course, it’s not their only theory, but definitely one they’re digging into.” Murphy’s father, Javonnie Murphy, told NBC Los Angeles that he last saw his son on July 27, just days before his remains were discovered.

“I’m a strong Black man, but this, this is hurtful. I just want to know why. He didn’t deserve it,” the father told the outlet, before suggesting foul play at the hands of unidentified assailants. “They were trying to get rid of him. They put him in a thing like that and threw him in the ocean. They were trying to get rid of him.”

The father continued to express his family’s grief while vowing to hold those accountable for his son’s death. “It just broke the whole family down. We are all hurting right now,” Murphy said of their tragic loss. “We’re all hurting, and we want justice… The only thing I can say is you have got to answer to the man upstairs. You have got to answer to Him upstairs.”

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was killed on Feb. 19, 2020 during a home invasion robbery at a rented AirBnb where the rapper was staying at the time. He was 20-years-old at the time of his death. Three men are currently being charged in connection to the rap star’s murder. In April, one suspect, a 20-year-old who was 17 at the time of the crime, has plead guilty to charges including voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery in the death of Pop Smoke. He received a four-year sentence, which will be served in a juvenile treatment facility.

Earlier this year, an 18-year-old man, who was 15 at the time of the murder, confessed to firing the fatal shots that killed the Brooklyn rapper. Two other suspects, Corey Walker, who was 19 at the time, and Keandre Rodgers, who was then 18, have been charged with murder during the commission of a robbery and burglary in connection to the murder.