Prosecutors Rest in R. Kelly’s Federal Trial In Chicago

Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Prosecutors have rested their case against R. Kelly after two weeks of testimony. Rolling Stone reported on Tuesday (Aug. 30) that the fourth accuser took the stand against the disgraced singer.

A 42 years old woman shared her alleged story under the pseudonym “Nia” and revealed her traumatic experience with Kelly began in 1996 when she was only 15 years old. In 2002, she filed a lawsuit against the singer which ended in a $500,000 settlement.

Kelly’s current federal trial surrounds the 2008 child pornography case against the singer, and the alleged victim is one of the star witnesses. Identified in court as “Jane,” the 37-year-old admitted to being the minor featured in the leaked, sex tape showcasing explicit activities that led to his prior arrest. At the time, the then-teenager, and her family, denied she was in the video.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

“I also did not want that person to be me,” she explained to jurors. “I was ashamed.”

In September 2021, Kelly was convicted of nine counts of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges brought against him in New York City. In June of this year, he was sentenced to 30 years for his crimes.

His co-defendants Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown are charged with receiving child pornography. McDavid and Kelly also face obstruction of justice charges.

According to RS, Judge Harry Leinenweber has paused proceedings until Thursday. Then, the three defense teams will begin to call witnesses and present their respective cases to the courtroom.