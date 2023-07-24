Quavo Among Those Aboard Miami Yacht During Reported Robbery

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Quavo attends the "Praise This" World Premiere at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

The Miami Beach Police Department responded to an alleged robbery that took place on a yacht on Sunday (July 23). A police report confirmed that Quavo was among the group of people who were on board. The incident took place by The Wharf Miami and was reported just before 9 p.m., per NBC Miami.

Although details are still developing, videos surfaced of the former Migos member on the boat with his hands zip-tied behind his back. However, Miami Beach police officers reportedly released the rapper shortly afterwards without further incident.

According to the report, two men, identified as Cornell Whitfield, 39, of Texas, and Anteneh Workeneh, 32, of Georgia, became “very aggressive” toward the boat captain when it was time to return the yacht. The yacht’s captain was allegedly held at gunpoint after the client who chartered the boat demanded their money back.

The boat captain has claimed Whitfield told him that if he turned the boat around he “would kill him” and “throw him overboard.”

“It shall be noted that although two firearms were located on scene, no threats were made with the firearms,” the police report stated. “No cameras were located on the boat that faced where the alleged incident took place.”

“All of a sudden, there was a police boat that came to the front. People were raising their hands, so we were wondering what’s going on,” witness Terence Quek told Local10. “It was kind of like an ambush from both sides. It was a crazy scene, not going to lie.”

Quavo has faced a whirlwind of hardships over the last year. Following rumors that he and Offset weren’t on the best terms, his nephew and close collaborator Takeoff was killed due to gun violence in November 2022. Offset and Quavo reunited for the first time on stage this past June at the 2023 BET Awards to honor their late comrade.