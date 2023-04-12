Queen Latifah Becomes First Female Rapper Selected For The National Recording Registry

The National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress revealed its 2023 class of inductees with historical selections Wednesday morning (April 12). With the announcement, Queen Latifah becomes the first female rapper to have an album to be added to the registry.

“The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture,” expressed Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

“The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public’s input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next. We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

The 2023 class also includes the first sounds of a video game to join the registry with the Super Mario Bros. theme. Additionally, Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” becomes the first Reggaeton record to be added to the audio history library.

Also joining the ranks includes Mariah Carey’s first entry with “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Madonna’s album Like a Virgin, Wynton Marsalis’s album Black Codes (From the Underground), and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven.”

Under the terms of the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, the Librarian of Congress, with advice from the National Recording Preservation Board, selects 25 titles each year that are “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and are at least 10 years old. View the full 2023 announcement video below and continue to read the full list, presented in chronological order.

National Recording Registry, 2023 Selections